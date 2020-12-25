The Owensboro Sanitation Department is gearing up for handling holiday trash and cut Christmas trees.
Beginning Saturday and continuing through Dec. 31, the department will be collecting the overflow that comes from wrapping paper and cardboard boxes.
It is recommended by the department that those expecting high volumes of overflow trash to pick up special blue bags at the front desk of City Hall. The bags are $2.50 each or five for $10.
For those that went all natural with their trees this year, the department has also scheduled cut Christmas tree pickup beginning Jan. 2 and running through Jan. 7.
For those disposing of cut Christmas trees, it’s required that they remove any decorations, stands and avoid putting the trees in bags. They need to be completely stripped, said Public Works Director Wayne Shelton.
“The week after Christmas we will do our annual extra pickup for Christmas,” he said. “The week after New Year’s we will do our tree pick up. What we have done with the live trees over the past couple of years is hold on to them and give them to Kentucky Fish and Wildlife to use as bedding for fish.”
As far as the county, there is no Christmas tree program, but the Daviess County Transfer Station as well as the Daviess County Landfill will be open on Saturday, said David Smith, director of legislative services and ABC coordinator for Daviess County.
“We will keep our regular hours,” he said. “We are only closed on New Year’s Day and Christmas Day. We will be open as usual otherwise. When members of the public arrive they will be directed to the roll-off containers to dump their trash in.”
With the recycling center closing, the county has seen an increase in tonnage, especially during the holiday season, Smith said.
“We have noticed an increase in the last few years,” he said. “A major factor of that has been the lack of recycling. Christmas is a particularly cardboard driven time of year and that will only increase this year due to the number of people ordering online. Without the ability to recycle, your toter fills up fast.”
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.