For the first time in its history, Smothers Park will host a Scholastic Book Fair starting Monday at the Allen Street Pavilion.
The book fair, which will end on June 18, will be 10 a.m. until noon each day.
Visitors to the riverfront fair will be able to choose from materials for all reading levels. Available books will range from classics that have endured through the generations to the latest on the bestsellers list.
Books purchased during the book fair will be used to purchase new books for the Library Book House at Smothers Park.
While Owensboro Parks and recreation traditionally hosts an annual book fair, it is typically done at the administration building.
Owensboro Parks and recreation has been involved in community literacy for several years, with a free lending library installed at Smothers park in 2015 by Tyler Belcher as his Eagle Scout project.
The library serves as a way for community members to borrow a book and return it when finished, or donate other books for the benefit of the community.
There are currently four Little Free Libraries located in Owensboro, at 1733 Tamarack Road, 3323 Hummingbird Loop South, along Wintergreen North and Smothers Park.
For more than 30 years, Scholastic Book Fairs have wheeled their cases full of books and other reading materials to gymnasiums, auditoriums and other public spaces to create a mobile bookstore for kids of all ages.
According to its website, each year, Scholastic Book Fairs sell, “more than 100 million books to 35 million children and their families, visiting more than 120,000 fairs in preschool, elementary and middle schools around the world.”
Scholastic Book Fairs are active in all 50 states as well as Australia, Canada, India, New Zealand, The Philippines, Puerto Rico, Thailand and the United Kingdom.
For more information about the Smothers Park Scholastic Book Fair, call 270-687-8333 or visit www.bookfairs.scholastic.com.
Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
(0) comments
