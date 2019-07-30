Owensboro and Daviess County schools will open their doors for students next week for the 2019-20 school year. To get to those doors, many students will ride a school bus.
How many?
"Just under half" of Owensboro Public Schools students ride a bus to school, said Jared Revlett, the district's spokesman.
Revlett said 2,500 OPS students ride the bus out of a total district population of 5,200.
At Daviess County Public Schools, 8,160 students rode a bus to school during the last school year on 137 buses, district spokeswoman Lora Wimsatt said.
With that in mind, the Kentucky State Police want to remind motorists to stop for school buses loading and unloading, and want people to know that passing a loading or unloading bus can result in a fine or worse.
Trooper Corey King, public affairs officer for KSP in Henderson, said there is a state law requiring people to stop for buses picking up or dropping off students.
"People look at it like it's a suggestion, but there are actually laws based on it," King said.
Not obeying laws to yield to loading school buses can have tragic consequences. In October, three children crossing the street to board a school bus in Rochester, Indiana, were killed after being struck by a vehicle. Media accounts say the bus had its cross arm activated when they were struck by a pickup truck attempting to pass the bus. The driver was charged with three counts of reckless homicide and with passing a school bus causing injury.
King said when a school bus stops for passengers on a two-lane road, vehicles traveling in both directions must stop. The same is true on a two-lane road with a center turning lane.
On four-lane roads and highways, vehicles traveling in the same direction as the stopped bus, in both lanes, must stop. Vehicles driving in the opposite direction do not have to stop.
A person charged with passing a school bus in Kentucky can be charged with a class B misdemeanor for the first offense and a class A misdemeanor for the second offense.
Some buses are equipped with cameras that can capture the license number of an improperly passing vehicle, King said. In Owensboro and Daviess County, a bus driver who sees a vehicle pass a bus will get the vehicle's license plate number and notify the county attorney's office.
County Attorney Claud Porter said his office will send a letter to the vehicle's owner, saying, "If we don't hear from you, we are going to charge you." The letter gives the owner time to identify who was driving the vehicle at the time, Porter said.
"Often the first time, we make them pay a fine," he said.
Wimsatt said DCPS school buses drive 10,210 miles each school day, loading and unloading students. District bus drivers have reported vehicles passing them when the stop bar is engaged and students are waiting to board or hop off.
Waiting a few seconds for students to board or unload from a school bus is a small thing compared to striking a student with a vehicle, Wimsatt said.
"That's one of those things you never want to take a chance on," Wimsatt said. "The potential for disaster is too great."
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.