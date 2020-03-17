Owensboro Public Schools and Daviess County Public Schools have vowed to provide area students with meals throughout the school shutdown caused by concerns over coronavirus.
On Monday, food service departments from both districts delivered food to 45 sites for any area child 18 and younger. However, the ability of both districts to provide this service off-site was not possible until March 14.
On March 12, Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles wrote a letter to U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Purdue asking him and the USDA to temporarily waive the congregate feeding rule, which does not allow for schools to provide meals to be taken off school grounds.
On March 14, the Kentucky Department of Education announced via Twitter that the USDA had acquiesced to Quarles’ request and that schools around the state would be able to serve students off-site meals. It was a busy weekend all around, but the work got done, said Lisa Sims, DCPS school nutrition director.
“I have been on the phone coordinating with my managers and the superintendent for most of the weekend,” she said. “We have 140 people working an coordinating with resource centers, school leaders and teachers to make sure our kids eat. We even have a board member delivering. We started at 5 a.m. and will be running around after (noon) until the end of service. We have our people working their regular hours cooking, cleaning and transporting.”
In all, DCPS provided 1,540 breakfasts and 1,600 lunches at 19 sites. Beginning at 11 a.m. and ending at 12:30 p.m., DCPS’s plan is to provide students with both their lunch for that day as well as breakfast for the following day. They will even deliver to homes upon request, said Lora Wimsatt, DCPS public relations coordinator.
“Monday was their first day and Lisa and her team are making it happen,” she said. It is great news, especially given all that is happening. The best eating in town will be coming off of the DCPS van. We are providing meals to anyone 18 or younger and if they don’t have transportation to a site, they can call our central office and we will make sure that food is delivered to you. That is how much we love these kids.”
For OPS, 63 food service staff members showed up in the early hours of Monday to also ensure that area children do not go without food, delivering 1,184 total meals.
OPS has adopted a different strategy than the county. Beginning at 8 a.m. and going until 10:05 a.m., staff members are strategically focusing on bus stops around town. The district begins its lunch run at 11 a.m. and continues until 1:20 p.m., remaining at each site for 15 minutes, said Kaitlyn Blankendaal, OPS food service director.
“We will be following this course Monday through Friday through spring break,” she said. “After that, we will have to see what the district-wide plan will be. The food service staff are awesome and they have gone above and beyond to serve the kids, including our transportation department who are driving the buses and taking the meals to the kids. We had teachers from the high school dress up and deliver meals. We are all trying to make the best of the situation.”
While the program is in its first day, OPS is expecting the numbers to grow and is looking forward to Quarles handing out meals on Tuesday at Owensboro High School from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., said Jared Revlett, OPS public information officer.
“Commissioner Quarles was vital in ensuring that we could provide this service,” he said. “We are proud of the community and are expecting our numbers to increase as word gets out that we are providing meals.”
For information about the program, Owensboro-Daviess County residents are encouraged to follow each district’s website and social media for times and locations
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.