For many students this year, going back to school won’t mean going back to school.
When students ended the 2019-20 school doing virtual work, it was widely hoped it wouldn’t replace in-school instruction. But with Gov. Andy Beshear’s recommendation that schools stay closed until Sept. 28, and with families understandably worried about sending students back to the classroom, many districts have expanded virtual learning to all students.
Adapting to a new form of learning would be challenging for any student, but this year it’s coupled with the stress of being cut off from student activities and friends, and with anxieties over the ongoing pandemic.
But parents can help. School officials say parents can keep their children on track with virtual work, while helping them cope with the stressful nature that is this school year.
Children might not act like they want any help. But officials say, really, they do. If children are anxious, it’s important to let them know that feeling anxious is understandable and OK.
“We try to stress that you have those open conversations (about what makes a child anxious) and that it’s OK to feel that way,” said Christina Dalton, district social worker for Daviess County Public Schools and student assistance coordinator at Highland Elementary. “It’s important to talk about what’s going to look different.”
Summer Bell, district social worker for Owensboro Public Schools, said just because a student is enrolled in virtual learning, that doesn’t mean they are cut off from school support systems. Students can still speak to a guidance counselor or district mental health professionals.
“They are still going to have access to a great team of counselors at OPS,” Bell said. “We can do individual counseling with the kids” and can refer students to outside help if the student needs it, she said.
Dalton said the schools have adopted technology to continue providing services to students. “I see my kids on Google Hangout,” Dalton said of the students she works with. All school services, including those from Family Resource Centers and Youth Resource Centers, are available to students learning virtually, Dalton said.
Parents should treat virtual learning like they would in-school instruction and be involved with their child’s school day, Bell said. For starters, parents should know all the classes their student is taking and should make good contact with the teachers, Bell said.
“Have that relationship with the teachers and counselors,” Bell said.
Checking in regularly with teachers is also a good idea, she said: “As a parent, you still want to be involved.”
If students were going to school each day, they would have a routine, with a normal time to get up and get ready and when to leave or catch the bus. Although working from home creates the option for more flexibility, having a routine for school days is important.
“I think routine and structure is important for every individual,” Bell said, and recommended “establishing a routine closest to what it would look like if they were returning to school. It’s going to help with mental health and social well-being.”
Students want the routine that comes with a school day, Bell said. “Right now, even with my own kids, they want that sense of normalcy back,” she said.
Dalton said routines can help students feel in control of their lives.
“If you look at anxiety, it’s going to stem from loss of control,” Dalton said. One way to help students adapt is “to establish as many routines as you can,” Dalton said.
Any child “needs to know, ‘I’m going to get up at this time, I’m going to have breakfast and then get online,’ ” Dalton said. “You’re giving them back a sense of control.”
A big part of helping a child succeed in school is talking to them about their school day. Parents need to do regular check-ins with their kids.
“You have to be creative as a parent” and ask questions, Bell said. Ask what students are learning and ask to see their work. Ask “if virtual is a good fit for you. Does it continue to be a good fit?” Bell said.
Students, like adults, are going to feel isolated, which is difficult. Bell said parents can help by getting them out to do things they like to do, or just to take a stroll or walk the dog.
“If you can find something your child is socially interested in … even if they can’t go out, you can expose them to that,” Bell said.
Students will miss out on events like school dances, plays and recitals, but they’ve already been missing milestones this year, such as birthdays or proms. Milestone events should be planned for, Dalton said.
“As parents, if there’s something coming up … try to think outside the box to fill that void,” Dalton said.
School districts have been preparing and readying staff to work with kids and meet their needs, Dalton said. Parents who model positive ways they handle the situation will also help kids feel less anxious, she said.
“Kids look to us on how to handle a situation,” Dalton said. “... If we can show them that we can handle this, they can handle it a little better.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.