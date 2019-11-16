Anne Woolwine, who is a family advocate at Whitesville Elementary School, believes there is great joy in giving and that's why she encourages others to participate in school or community food drives.
Whitesville Elementary is doing its annual Caring and Sharing Food Drive, during which the family resource youth service center collects donations of canned goods, hygiene products and household items. The goal is to collect enough items to make 30 baskets for needy students and their families for Thanksgiving and Christmas. Each basket is tailored to a particular family.
Woolwine said the school has been providing baskets during the holidays for at least 15 years.
"It's important to us and important to the families that receive them," she said, adding that there is a great need not just at WES, but across the district. "We just want to make sure that every student and every family has plenty to eat, has a memorable Thanksgiving dinner and the other necessities they need in order to eliminate those barriers to their success at school."
Most schools within the Daviess County Public Schools district have such food drives for families during the holidays, and Woolwine suggested those interested in helping can call their neighborhood schools.
Several Owensboro Public Schools are also doing similar drives.
Amanda Hirtz, the youth service coordinator at Innovation Middle School, said the student council is working with her to do a food drive that is going to be made into a competition among homeroom classes.
"My goal is 40 boxes of food, which roughly means each class does at least two boxes," Hirtz said. "Then I will take referrals, and based on those referrals, we will be able to determine who receives a food box."
She is also taking monetary donations that will be used to purchase meat and other items to supplement the boxes. Some items suggested are canned fruits and vegetables, dry goods like pasta, and household items. Owensboro Middle School is also doing a similar food drive.
Christmas break is a longer break than others, Hirtz said, which is why it's important to provide families with the necessities.
"Some kids are used to getting their primary meals at school," she said. "This helps alleviate that financial burden when students are home with their families over holiday break."
Owensboro High School is doing an angel tree that will provide items for local families.
Hirtz suggested community members interested in helping contact their local schools.
