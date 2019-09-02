Last week, officials at all state schools were notified of a non-specific threat posted online that threatened violence at a school in Kentucky.
The threat, which was posted from overseas, was deemed to be not credible by the FBI and the state Department of Homeland Security.
But the vague, overly broad remark left local law enforcement and school officials looking for the appropriate way to respond.
Officials with both Daviess County Public Schools and Owensboro Public Schools have ways for dealing with specific and non-specific threats. The Owensboro Police Department and the Daviess County Sheriff's Department also make patrol and school security adjustments to threats, even if the threat is not for a specific school.
Last week's threat was forwarded to schools by the Homeland Security Department. Damon Fleming, director of student services for the county school district, said threats are generally very rare. When a vague threat is forwarded by Homeland Security, the school district sends the threat to law enforcement.
"If they say it's unsubstantiated, we contact local law enforcement ... to make sure they are aware of the threat" and to see if they have information Homeland Security doesn't possess, Fleming said. Specific threats are also turned over to the the sheriff's department for investigation, he said.
"We notify our local law enforcement immediately" of direct threats, Fleming said. "We've always in the past, and will continue, to notify our families through social media and through our messenger calls home.
"If (law enforcement) can find someone who made the threat, we are going to prosecute them," he said.
Jared Revlett, public information officer for the city school district, said all threats are reported to the district's school resource officer, who reports them to OPD. Non-specific threats are shared with other school districts as well, he said.
"Depending on how vague it is, we'll send it out statewide," Revlett said. Specific threats are sent to principals and administrators at the school.
"Mostly, we only push out to parents on a direct threat to a building or school," Revlett said.
Both school districts sent out notices on social media about the threat, informing people that the threat had been evaluated and found to be not credible by state Homeland Security officials and the FBI. The Facebook posts said both school districts were working with local law enforcement to monitor the situation.
Revlett said OPD officers are in and around the schools regularly throughout the school day.
"OPD has officers in the vicinity of all of our schools all the time, within seconds of the building," Revlett said. "They check in two, three, sometimes four times a day ... and that's on a normal day."
On Wednesday, the day mentioned in the debunked statewide threat, both the Owensboro Police Department and Daviess County Sheriff's Department had extra deputies at local schools. Word of the threat had spread and the sheriff's department was receiving calls about violence that was supposed to happen that day at schools.
"We did extra patrols at both high schools," said Major Barry Smith, chief deputy for the sheriff's department. "We had an extra deputy at the high school and did extra patrols all day."
On normal days, the sheriff's department has school resource officers stationed at Apollo High School and Daviess County High School.
A specific threat made by against a student or school is investigated by interviewing the person who made the threat, Smith said. But when a generalized threat is received, like the one debunked by the FBI, the department increases its patrols and visibility at the schools, he said.
"If there's a non-specific rumor ... we will increase our presence," Smith said. "... We don't want to cause any alarm, even though we want to be in the forefront if something took place."
Officer Andrew Boggess, public information officer for OPD, said officers visit city schools daily as part of the "Adopt a School" program. The department also has a school resource officer at Owensboro High School.
"We already do have the Adopt a School program when officers check into a school regularly," Boggess said. "But, due to the threat, we tried to check in more. We tried to have as much of a presence at the schools as we could have."
Fleming said, if there's a threat like the one received last week, the sheriff's department regularly increases patrols at schools.
"With our local agencies, we don't have to ask for extra support," Fleming said. "Seeing those officers sometimes makes the kids feel safer."
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
