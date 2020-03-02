Schools across Hopkins County are giving away books to over 700 3-and 4-year-olds in hopes of helping the child and their families be better prepared to learn.
As part of the Kentucky Governor’s Office of Early Childhood Initiative to improve early childhood programs across the state, the district applied and received a $60,000 grant for their initiative “Ready Kids Read,” said Jennifer Luttrell, the district director of elementary instruction and early childhood education.
“Our focus is to improve literacy,” she said. “Reading supports the development of cognitive, pre-academic and language skills for students in our community and our families — so they can help their children enter kindergarten ready.”
On average, students ages 3 and 4 that are read to at least 15 minutes per day by their parent or caregiver have a success rate that’s greater than children that are not read to, said Luttrell.
“We know that the number of words a child knows when they enter kindergarten is an indicator of their future success,” she said. “There is a national movement to read to every child for 15 minutes a day. Unfortunately, only about 15% of children in America are read to 15 minutes a day. We want to change that statistic here and ultimately increase our readiness rates.”
The initiative rolled out in January and has already given three books to each of the 700 students in community childcare centers, Head Start programs and through state-funded preschool programs, said Luttrell.
Each book comes with a reading guide that was written and crafted by teachers in the community.
“We went through each book and developed questions,” said Jesse Stuart Elementary preschool teacher Amber Barber. “We found the questions for those (books), and then we looked at our literacy and our numeracy, we tried to make little activities to go along with each book.”
As a preschool teacher, Barber said they read at least four books a day in her classroom.
“I have tons of books in my classroom,” she said. “We’re reading all the time.”
Barber said feedback has been positive from both students and parents.
“They love them. All of the books are colorful and have a lot of rhyming words and numbers,” she said. “They love getting them, getting to actually take something home that’s theirs to keep.”
The Preschool Director at First United Methodist Church in Madisonville, Marlae Sandefur, said that their school of 70 preschoolers has already received hundreds of books because of the initiative.
“All of our 4-year-olds and 3-year-olds have received a free book, and right now, they’ve received three,” she said.
Because the preschool is a certified provider in the area, they qualified to receive books from the district, said Sandefur.
“Several of our parents said they are enjoying the books and are getting a lot of use out of them,” she said. “We believe that if a child starts out ahead in the school, they stay ahead. That’s where we want all of our children to be. When they go into kindergarten, they’re going to start on the top level of the classes, and they’ll stay there throughout school.”
In Hopkins County, 54% of incoming kindergartners were tested as prepared through the BRIGANCE test, a test to measure school readiness at the beginning of the school year. Students were measured through rote counting, one to one conversations, pattern detection, gross moto skills and knowing their necessary information, such as their name, address, and phone number, said Luttrell.
“About 75% of our incoming kindergarteners each year attend a child care center, Head Start program or our state-funded preschool program,” she said. “If we can make a difference with 75% of those children, we can change our readiness rate for Hopkins County schools. Ultimately, we want to do that. We want more than 54% of our children when they take the BRIGANCE within those first few weeks of kindergarten to score in that “ready” or “ready with enrichments” category.”
The goal of the initiative is to elevate the readiness scores from the 2019-20 school year while helping families connect with their kids through literature, Luttrell said.
“Ultimately, our goal is to ensure that every student that comes to kindergarten, when they walk through the door, is ready,” she said. “The goal of this grant is to inform the community, to inform families and caregivers of what it means to be school ready and to provide them with the opportunities, materials and information they need to support their child in becoming school ready.”
Families will have an opportunity to get two additional books in March, said Luttrell. At 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, the community is invited to the Career and Technology Center in Madisonville for a St. Patty’s Day community heroes event. The two additional books the district is giving are about Kentucky families and careers offered in Kentucky.
“We’re encouraging any family that would like to come out and learn about dialogic reading, the importance of reading, and to learn about early childhood programs in our community to join us,” she said.
