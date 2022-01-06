The Owensboro Museum of Science and History will be closed through Friday this week to install two new interactive water table exhibits.
Kathy Olson, executive director of the museum, said the last water table exhibit the museum had eight years ago was popular among visitors.
“We knew it would be a great addition,” Olson said.
Water tables typically demonstrate different scientific phenomenon at a smaller scale on tables that contain moving water.
The new tables will be portable.
“It gives us a lot of flexibility,” Olson said.
Olson said the tables are COVID-safe. They will be 10-feet long, so people can distance as they explore the exhibit.
They are two different tables with different activities on each.
These tables will be fun and interesting for visitors of all ages, Olson said.
She said people still come in and ask about the tables the museum had eight years ago.
Daviss County Fiscal Court raised the funds for the new exhibits on Giving Tuesday of 2021.
“I know the patrons who donated to this portion of it will be happy to see the exhibits,” Olson said. “We are very happy and appreciative of the Daviess County Fiscal Court.”
The tables are being installed on the second floor, but are able to be easily moved anywhere in the museum.
The museum will be closed through Friday and will reopen over the weekend for private events and for a talk on Sunday at 2 p.m. about the LSTs that were created in Evansville during World War II.
Olson hopes the exhibits will be far enough along to where the museum can be open regularly throughout next week.
For more information on the Owensboro Museum of Science and History, visit owensboromuseum.org.
