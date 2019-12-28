Last week, Harlan Fiscal Court passed a resolution declaring the county a "Second Amendment Sanctuary," meaning county commissioners declared their opposition to state and federal laws that would allegedly infringe upon people's right to own firearms.
An ordinance of similar nature is being debated in Marshall County and is expected to be voted on shortly after the beginning of the new year. That ordinance is already running into trouble in the community -- The Marshall County Tribune-Courier reported Tuesday that elected officials in Benton and Calvert City are considering seeking an injunction against the ordinance if it's passed.
While elected officials in Daviess County have been approached about declaring the county a "Second Amendment Sanctuary," both Judge-Executive Al Mattingly and Sheriff Keith Cain expressed reservations about the county taking such action.
Meanwhile, Daviess County Attorney Claud Porter said such a resolution would have no legal standing and the General Assembly took action several years ago to prohibit cities and counties from dabbling in any kind of ordinance or declaration pertaining to firearms and declared an attempt to ever do so "null and void."
There are several gun bills filed for consideration in the upcoming General Assembly session, including one that would abolish residents' ability to carry a concealed weapon without a permit.
Other bills would "require the surrender of firearms by people subject to protective orders or convicted of specified crimes," while another would require that "assault weapons" be registered with the state, penalize possession of unregistered assault weapons and improperly stored ones and would create an assault weapons buy-back program.
A "Second Amendment Sanctuary" would be similar to a "sanctuary city" that refuses to cooperate with immigration officials in roundup undocumented immigrants.
Cain said the county declaring itself a "Second Amendment Sanctuary" would essentially be asking law enforcement to decide what state laws it wants to follow.
"The idea that we would empower a local government, or a local sheriff, to decide what a citizen's constitutional right is, it's inherently dangerous," Cain said. Local law enforcement agencies should not be asked to decide "what laws awe are going to enforce and not going to enforce."
Cain said other sheriffs have declared they will enforce "Second Amendment sanctuaries," but the battle over whether a gun law is constitutional should not be fought by the executive branch.
"I would support any judicial challenge" to a bill restricting gun rights, Cain said.
Mattingly said the county does not have the authority to take a position on gun regulations. In 2012, state legislators passed House Bill 500, which was signed into law by Gov. Steve Beshear. House Bill 500 prohibits local governments from taking any action on the sale, purchase, ownership, storage and manufacture of firearms, ammunition or firearm accessories.
"We don't have the authority, based on the Constitution of the United States and Constitution of the Commonwealth," Mattingly said.
Opposition to gun laws is "a judicial decision," Mattingly said. "... County government is an executive branch."
Porter said a county can't pass an ordinance or resolution that overrides state law or would infringe on the state's jurisdiction. For example, counties can't pass speed limits for state roads.
Because of House Bill 500, the county has no authority to pass resolutions related to guns in any fashion, he said.
"We are not going to get into the business where (the state) could say, 'You are getting into an area you can't get into,' " Porter said.
James Mayse 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.