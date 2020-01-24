Ninety-three Kentucky counties have passed resolutions declaring themselves a “Second Amendment Sanctuary.”
On Thursday, more than 100 Owensboro-Daviess County residents filled the pews of Daviess Fiscal Court in solidarity to signal to county officials of their belief in the necessity of establishing the county as a Second Amendment Sanctuary.
A “Second Amendment Sanctuary” resolution would signal that county officials are in opposition to state and federal laws that would allegedly infringe upon people’s Second Amendment rights.
Maceo resident Jason Potts addressed the court during the public comment portion of the meeting. Potts spoke on behalf of the Daviess County chapter of Kentucky United, a group of over 13,000 members who “wholeheartedly” support protecting the Second Amendment.
“As we have seen in the U.S. and elsewhere, opponents of gun rights take an incremental approach,” he said. “They pass a little bit this year and little more next year. They wont be satisfied until all legal gun owners are disarmed. Today’s semi-automatic rifle ban will be tomorrow’s ban on your over-under shotgun for sporting clays or the revolver you keep in your night stand to defend your family. As we have seen, a governor can completely bypass the legislative process and pass infringements on the Second Amendment through legislative orders. It could take months or years for a legislature to right the wrongs of previous legislatures or a misguided governor.”
There are several gun bills filed for consideration in this year’s General Assembly session, including one that would abolish residents’ ability to carry a concealed weapon without a permit. Other bills would “require the surrender of firearms by people subject to protective orders or convicted of specified crimes,” while another would require that “assault weapons” be registered with the state, penalize possession of unregistered assault weapons and improperly stored ones and would create an assault weapons buy-back program.
While the adoption of a resolution would have no legal standing, given that any city or county law cannot supersede any state or federal law, it would be symbolic and symbolic gestures can be just as powerful, Potts said.
“What we have brought here tonight is a resolution, not an ordinance,” he said. “There has been some concern that a resolution doesn’t have the legal standing like an ordinance would. Some folks have suggested that it is just a symbolic gesture. I have to remind you a symbolic gesture has a lot of power. The Declaration of Independence, when you boil it down, was a symbolic gesture. Rosa Parks refusing to stand up and go to the back of the bus, was nothing but a symbolic gesture. The officials in the other 93 counties that have passed a resolution like this, individually and collectively, that was nothing but a symbolic gesture. If you all pass a resolution doing the same for Daviess County, that would be a symbolic gesture. All of these example that I have mentioned draw a line in the stand and say loudly and clearly that we do not agree with oppressive laws and will not comply with them.”
Potts presented the resolution to fiscal court members for their review and potential vote to be considered at a later date.
Cain commended Potts and his group for their presentation of the resolution.
“They were civil, they were respectful, the speaker did a tremendous job it was factual and it was obviously heartfelt,” Cain said. “I couldn’t have been prouder to be the sheriff of Daviess County than I was tonight. These people are passionate about this issue and the manner in which they conducted themselves; I am convinced is how things should get done and how they do get done. I have been in law enforcement for 46 years and the vast majority of individuals that possess firearms are good, decent, law abiding citizens and we should recognize that they are our neighbors, the people we work with and go to church with. I was really proud of the group and how they conducted themselves.”
