The second annual Hops on the Ohio will be Aug. 3 at the RiverPark Center.
Cody Anderson, who was born and raised in Owensboro, is happy to be one of the organizers to bring the inaugural beer festival to the city. It will be take place from 3 to 7 p.m. and will also feature live music by Fat Box, a Bowling Green rock, funk, blues and jazz band.
The event is a fundraiser for the RiverPark Center thanks to sponsorship by Rhinegeist, Kentucky Legend, Bar Louie, Yuengling, Monaco, Country Boy Brewing and Danhauer Drugs, said Faith Holley, RPC director of development and marketing.
"This way 100 % of the ticket sales go toward helping the RiverPark Center and its mission," Holley said.
She said 500 people attended the event last year, and organizers expect just as many this year.
The breweries scheduled to participate include: Against The Grain; Akasha; Bearded Iris Brewing; Blue Stallion Brewing Company; Cigar City Brewing; Country Boy Brewing; Dreaming Creek Brewery; Dry Ground Brewing; Ethereal Brewing; Goodwood Brewing Co.; Gravely Brewing; Great Lakes Brewing Company; Hopkinsville Brewery; Jarfly Brewing Company; Kentucky Ale; Lagunitas Brewing Company; Mirror Twin Brewing; Monnik Beer Co.; Oskar Blues Brewery; Rhinegeist Brewery; Sam Adams; West Sixth Brewing; White Squirrel Brewery; and Yuengling.
Each of those breweries will have about 70 beers for patrons to try.
Anderson said there will be other offerings this year from OZ Tyler and Easley Winery, along with cocktails by Monaco, which is a hard seltzer water company.
"So there will be a little bit of everything," he said.
The two food truck options will be Waffled It and J’s Good Grub.
The VIP Lounge is hosted by Kentucky Legend. It will feature Chef Josh Poling from Hickory & Oak in Bowling Green who will create a menu that complements the beer tasting and features Kentucky Legend products. VIP-exclusive beers will be Country Boy Valencia and Perceptual Passion.
Also new this year is an after party that will take place at Bar Louie, 234 Frederica St. That event will also feature special beers from Country Boy and Rhinegeist.
"I look forward to it this year, it's a great event," Anderson said.
General admission tickets are $35. Designated driver tickets are $5, and designated drivers must be 21 years of age to attend. They also will receive free water and soft drinks. VIP tickets are $55.
Holley recommended the public purchase tickets in advance to ensure entry as a limited number of tickets will be sold.
To purchase tickets, visit owensborotickets.com, call the RPC Box Office at 270-687-2770, or visit the box office at 101 Daviess St.
For more information visit riveprarkcenter.org.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.