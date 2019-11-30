Signature HealthCARE is holding its second annual Operation Christmas Card to gather cards for residents in its 115 facilities throughout the country, several of which are located in Owensboro, Hartford and Calhoun.
Karla Humphrey, a Signature HealthCARE volunteer coordinator, said the initiative is a way to spread holiday cheer to residents in the facilities who might not have friends or family to celebrate the holidays with.
“To bring Christmas cheer to someone that has no hope, it just brightens their world,” she said. “It just brings them a little bit of peace and happiness to know that someone does care about them … enough to write a little message and to just try to say something to just bring them some joy because it’s very lonely in our nursing homes.”
Humphrey said the goal this year is to receive 11,000 cards to provide one for every resident in the Signature HealthCARE facilities.
The initiative did not generate as many Christmas cards last year as the company had planned for, but this year, the hope is to bring hope and cheer to every resident.
“We wanted to make sure that every single one of our elders has a Christmas card and knows that someone out there truly cares about them during this Christmas season,” Humphrey said. “We’re just asking everyone to just come together and just bring a card. These cards all add up and we can make sure that everyone in our facilities has a card.”
Humphrey said while many people want to take cards straight to their local facility, the company asks that anyone donating cards drop them off at one of the local drop-off points or mail it to the corporate address so that the cards can go to residents in any of the facilities that need one. That way, facilities in smaller communities that might receive fewer cards than those in larger communities will still receive enough to hand out to every resident, Humphrey said.
“It’s just a way that you are able to share the Christmas spirit with someone and you never know where it’s going to,” she said.
Signature HealthCARE facilities also have Angel Trees for anyone looking to give gifts to those in need. Anyone interested in participating can contact their local Signature HealthCARE facility.
Cards should be dropped off at any of the following locations by Wednesday, Dec. 11. Locations are the Riverside Care and Rehabilitation Center on Kentucky 136 E. or the McLean County Chamber of Commerce on Main Street in Calhoun.
Owensboro locations are Signature HealthCARE at Hillcrest on Old Hartford Road and Hermitage Care and Rehabilitation Center on West Parrish Avenue.
Hartford residents can drop-off at Hartford Rehab and Wellness Center on McMurtry Avenue.
Those who wish to mail-in cards can address a package containing cards to Operation Christmas Card, 2201 Bluegrass Pkwy, Louisville, Ky. 40299.
cnetherton@mcleannews.com, 270-691-7360
