A man in a vehicle crushed by a Denny’s sign last week has died.

Lloyd Eugene Curtis Sr. died Monday, according to his granddaughter, Amy Nichols. Curtis was one of three people in the Dodge Dart that was crushed when the sign fell 80 feet to the ground last week.

