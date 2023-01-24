A man in a vehicle crushed by a Denny’s sign last week has died.
Lloyd Eugene Curtis Sr. died Monday, according to his granddaughter, Amy Nichols. Curtis was one of three people in the Dodge Dart that was crushed when the sign fell 80 feet to the ground last week.
His wife, Lillian Mae Curtis, 72, died as a result of injuries shortly after the mishap Thursday.
Nichols said they aren’t sure if Curtis’ death is a result of the sign falling. She said he was given three to six months to live when he was released from the hospital, which is the day the sign fell on the vehicle.
The family was traveling from the hospital to Columbia, where they live, and had stopped at the Elizabethtown restaurant between the two cities, Nichols said. Curtis had just had open-heart surgery.
A GoFundMe, at bit.ly/3ZMeeYv, has been set up by Nichols to help with funeral arrangements and costs for her grandmother. It has raised $4,380 of its $5,000 goal.
She said Denny’s has not directly contacted their family at this time.
