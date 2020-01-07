A woman injured in a fire in late December on Kipling Drive died of her injuries over the weekend.
Shelby Lashbrook, 82, of the 3900 block of Kipling Drive died Saturday at University of Louisville Hospital. Lashbrook is the second person to die of injuries from the fire. David Lashbrook, 77, who also lived at the residence, died from fire-related injuries on Dec. 29.
The Dec. 27 fire is being investigated as arson.
The fire was reported at 1:10 a.m. Friday. Battalion Chief Steve Leonard, of the Owensboro Fire Department, previously said the fire is believed to have started in the rear of the house.
The fire caused extensive damage to the back of the house, a hallway and the attic. The entire house sustained extensive smoke damage.
The house is believed to be a total loss, Leonard said. Both Shelby Lashbrook and David Lashbrook were initially taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and then transferred to U of L Hospital.
The fire is under investigation by OPD, with the assistance of a Kentucky State Police arson investigator.
"At this point, we believe it's definitely going to be an arson," Boggess said. "We are trying to complete the investigation before we pursue anything."
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call OPD at 270-687-8888, or can provide anonymous information by calling Owensboro Crime Stoppers, at 270-687-8484.
