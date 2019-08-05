Secret Castle an oasis for gamers, vintage toy collectors

As the old adage goes, "If you love what you do, then you'll never work a day in your life."
This notion, espoused by men-of-leisure and the recently retired, rarely holds any bearing on those that rally against the drudgery of the daily "9 to 5" grind. There is someone in Owensboro however that lives and breaths this coveted way of life -- Jason Burnett, purveyor of Secret Castle Toys & Games.
Burnett's shop, at 3020 E. Fourth St. at Wyndall's Center, is exactly as the banner states -- toys and games. From He-Man to Transformers and Segas to Nintendo Switches, if it can be played with and is vintage, odds are Burnett has it.
While the shop wasn't supposed to open until Aug. 17, he decided to open early in what has been a two-week, "soft opening" because of the demand.
"Technically, we opened two weeks ago," he said. "We were going to open later, but people kept beating on the doors so we decided to let them in, even though it is a mess. Everything is out and it looks great, but I still need to organize by fandom."
The 34-year-old geek-trepreneur began working in collectibles roughly six years ago, he said.
"I used to yard sale a lot," he said. "Looking for Magic the Gathering trading cards. I could never find any, but I would always see toys and video games so I started picking those up and selling them on eBay. I was able to quit my minimum wage job and focus full time on selling toys and video games over the internet and then I got into toy conventions and comic-cons, stuff like that. Then, about a year ago, I was just in a weird place and bored and tired of being on the internet, so I got a booth at the Country Flea Market."
He remained at the market for nine months until its closure. However, he had made the decision that he didn't want to go back to just being on the computer and simply wanted to hang out with like-minded people and "goof-off," he said, a business model that has worked well for him so far.
"It has been awesome, amazing, rewarding. We get a lot of compliments," he said. "People say, " 'Man it is nice to have a dedicated gaming store,' but we aren't just that. We probably have the largest collection of video games around. You can play those games, they all have a warranty, and we also sell toys as well. We have a huge selection of retro. I know GameStop recently started trying to get into retro, but you're not going to go there and find a Super Mario World. We aren't a department store. Our customers are our friends basically. We want people to unwind, play games and chill."
While his focus is primarily on his shop, he keeps to his hunting roots and is always looking for the next big find, he said, especially when it comes to rare video games for his collection.
"My passion is finding things," he said. "I really like to find things that I haven't found before -- it is kind of like a chase. It is exciting to find something expensive or rare for really cheap, but it is more fun to find something that you haven't found before.
"Regardless of price. I try to find games for Super Nintendo for myself. I keep trying to find Metal Warriors, it is like a $400 game. Supposedly it is pretty cool, but I haven't played it, so I don't know. As far as toys, I really only collect the life-size Gremlins (from the movie Gremlins). They are $700 to $1,500. I have one now that I found in the wild in Indiana."
Right now, the shop is open from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday until the grand opening on Aug. 17. After the grand opening, the hours will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday.
"We don't know what we are going to do for the grand opening yet," he said. "If you have seen our Facebook videos, you know we are going to do something, it is just a matter of what."
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
