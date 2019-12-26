Seeking Tinseltown during tinsel time

Celebrating its first Christmas in its new Gateway Commons location, Malco Owensboro Cinema Grill provided more than 2,500 Owensboro-Daviess County residents with their cinema fix on Wednesday.
Christmas Day is traditionally the busiest movie day of the year for movie theaters nationwide with the eight days between Dec. 24 and Dec. 31 accounting for as much as 5% of the year's total box office receipts with over $600 million in ticket sales each year. The Christmas Day movie tradition is no different for Malco, said Camilla Lighton, general manager.
"Christmas is generally the single busiest day of the year," she said. "On a Saturday, the theater hosts between 1,500 to 1,800 in a day, and by the end of Christmas Day, we will probably have around 2,500 people depending on the late shows. I expect the 7 p.m. shows to be packed. This is our first Christmas, so we are still feeling it out. Just knowing what I know from past years, it will be crazy. But the new layout of the building allows things to run smoothly."
In all, Lighton expected that the theater would pull in somewhere between $50,000 to $60,000 over the holiday.
Aside from new releases like "Spies in Disguise," "Little Women" and "Uncut Gems," many in attendance, like Kristopher Lee Wright, were there to catch "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker," despite lukewarm reviews in its opening weekend.
"I know it will be good for me," Wright said, "I don't know about anyone else, but 'Star Wars' for me is 'Star Wars' and no matter what, it is always good. Well, except for "Phantom Menace," that was just terrible."
While one could argue that the theater is so busy because it is one of the only businesses open on Christmas, the reality is that a family trek to the movie theater is as much a Christmas tradition as anything else, Lighton said.
"Some may be because we are open, but a lot has to do with tradition," she said. "You see the same people come in every year with their families. My mother worked for Malco back in the 1950s, and Christmas Day was always busy. It is one of those things that has always been a tradition since the theater opened, and it will continue to be."
The Malco chain was founded in 1915 by M.A. Lightman -- the name is a contraction of M.A. Lightman Co. -- in Sheffield, Alabama. It entered the Owensboro market in 1937, buying what was originally the Empress Theatre at 418 Frederica St.
That theater closed in 1989 and is now home to Theatre Workshop of Owensboro. Fifty years ago, Malco operated five theaters and two drive-ins in Owensboro, but it later consolidated all its screens in the south Frederica complex.
Malco began its expansion out of downtown in 1967, with the opening of The Plaza in Wesleyan Park Plaza. A second screen was added later, creating the Plaza Twin Cinema, which closed in September 2000.
Mall Twin Cinemas opened in Lincoln Mall in 1971 and closed in 1997.
Malco began moving into the "South Frederica" area in 1980 with the Owensboro Twin, across Frederica St. from the then-new Towne Square Mall. In 1987, it became the Owensboro 6 and two years later, the Malco 8. In 1997, that building was razed for a shopping center.
Malco moved farther south in the same shopping complex, opening the Cinema 12.
In the fall of 2004, the Cinema 12 added four screens to become the Cinema 16.
Its new 14-screen location opened to the public on June 20.
