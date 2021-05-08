Local business leaders have recognized state Sen. Matt Castlen as a 2021 Partner for Commonsense Justice after his support of Senate Bill 5.
Senate Bill 5 was meant to protect small businesses, schools and organizations from frivolous COVID-19 lawsuits after reopening. To Castlen, liability reform like this is essential for small businesses.
“As a small business owner, I was honored to be able to co-sponsor this bill and help other small businesses,” he said.
Castlen said that the beginning months of the pandemic weren’t easy for his business or any other business in the community.
Partners for Commonsense Justice is a coalition of small business owners, healthcare providers and taxpayers who focus on Kentucky’s liability climate.
Castlen said that he was honored to be recognized by this award.
With 2021’s session adjourned, Castlen said he plans to see how the pandemic continues to affect small businesses, and bring those concerns to next year’s session.
