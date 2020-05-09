Erin Waller, Daviess County Public Library’s executive director believes Senate Bill 5 is the first step in reducing the autonomy of public libraries.
The bill, backed by Sen. Ralph Alvarado, a Winchester Republican; Sen. Robby Mills, a Henderson Republican, Sen. John Schickel, a Union Republican; and Senate Majority Floor Leader Damon Thayer, a Georgetown Republican; requires that increases in ad valorem taxes, a tax based on the value of an item like real estate or personal property by “special purpose government entities,” be submitted to county or city governments for review and approval.
The kicker is that while county and city governments now have the authority of rates, they have no authority over the budgets of these districts, said Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly.
“In the end, giving me purview over the revenue side without power over the expense is an exercise in futility for everyone,” he said. “I oppose it. I think it was a move on behalf of the General Assembly members to move down to local government all of the complaints they were getting as opposed to remedying the situation. As an example, the biggest complaint from some fiscal courts is libraries. Some courts are upset that some libraries have higher property taxes and more money in reserve than their courts. This bill will do nothing to alleviate those complaints. It is vacuous. Daviess Fiscal Court and our library have a strong relationship and our library board understands along with the other taxing districts that we need to cooperate.”
While gaining substantial support in the Kentucky Senate and House of Representatives, the bill was vetoed by Gov. Andy Beshear on March 27.
On April 14, upon receiving Beshear’s veto message, the Senate, in a 26-7 vote, overrode the veto with the House following suit with an override vote of 56 to 30.
While other offices such as the Daviess County Extension Office and the Green River District health Department are also impacted and will have to stand for approval, limiting the autonomy of public libraries seems to be at the heart of the legislation.
In fact, the passing of SB 5 is part of an ongoing movement on the part of the General Assembly in recent years focusing on removing libraries’ independence, said Waller.
“As opposed to other bills, it was the least offensive,” she said. “There was one bill that I was afraid of and that would have made the appointment of library boards open to public elections. If that were to happen, not only would it take up board time and resources as they run for office, but it would make a library board appointment little more than a political stepping stone. As it stands, the people on our board are not only library users, but are there solely for the success of the library and the community, not political gain. The decisions they make are based on the fact that they are taxpayers and library users.
“There were bills worse than that that wanted libraries to be a line item on county budgets without us having the ability to budget based on our need and the community,” she said.
The reason that the General Assembly made libraries taxing districts and allowed the appointment of board members, through approval of the Kentucky Department for Libraries and Archives, was to allow libraries to have independence, Waller said.
“Libraries were given that independence from the county so that we could allocate our budget to best serve the community,” she said. “ Al (Mattingly) is right in that there are libraries that may have more money than certain departments that are under county budgets. The court’s reasoning in opposing the bill is that they don’t have control on our spending and to sit there and say we have this department or need to make this repair is a Band-Aid. I oppose it.
“In my time we have only accepted the compensating rate and have had no talk of raising taxes. We control our spending and have always been able to fit our budget with what we have. The bill is only another way for us to lose our independence.”
