U.S. Senate candidate Amy McGrath will be in Owensboro on Saturday, Oct. 10, to attend a 4 p.m. rally at the Daviess County Democratic Party Headquarters.
COVID-19 guidelines will be in place and supporters are required to wear masks. The local Democratic headquarters is at 233 Williamsburg Square.
McGrath is running against incumbent U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell.
More details about the rally can be found at https://www.mobilize.us/ amymcgrath/event/ 342707/?utm_medium =social
