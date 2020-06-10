A bidding cycle meant to aid in the revitalization of the Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County garnered no bids from developers.
Beginning in November 2019 and ending on March 26, the city of Owensboro began a bidding process that senior center officials hoped would have led to a new senior center along with the current center, located at 1650 W. Second Street, ideally being converted into low-income senior housing, said Dana Peveler, center executive director.
“We were disappointed,” she said. “We always thought that the ideal spot would be over on Hickman Avenue because it is centrally located and meets all of the requirements that we have to follow in terms of accessibility to seniors. I would imagine that the virus had some impact, but I don’t know. We are still hopeful; I do believe that everyone wants it to happen. We just have to figure out the best way to make it happen.”
The bid was open in terms of a potential developer that could provide their own approach to how the building would be handled with a developer incentive of three-acres adjacent to downtown in lieu of a traditional monetary bid, said Abby Shelton, Owensboro community development director.
“We didn’t wan’t to box ourselves in,” she said. “We left it open ended as part of the Northwest Neighborhood Revitalization Strategy Area. We put it out there because we need a senior center and we thought putting that building there for a developer to rehabilitate would be attractive.”
In the end, no developers took the bait, but that does not mean that city officials are giving up, Shelton said.
“When we reached out to developers, they didn’t respond,” she said. “They didn’t want to touch it and then COVID-19 hit. We did hear from one developer that said that it was not in a desirable tract. There are a lot of different pieces that we need to fit together but we will address them. We have all been so focused on getting through COVID that it has been hectic. We don’t know what we are going to do next with the bidding, but when things calm down we will sit down and go through it. We will get there; it is all a matter of fitting the pieces together and pursuing other options.”
