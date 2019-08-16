The Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County announced its 2019 Silver Salute winners at its annual recognition dinner.
Award winners were: Susie Nevitt, education; Milly Clark, faith; and Rose Lee, inspiration.
The Elizabeth Munday Award went to Vivian McNatton for her advocacy, devotion and heart for seniors. McNatton dedicated her 28-year career at Green River Area Development District and her following retirement to improving the lives of senior citizens.
She volunteers for several nonprofits, including Feed Seniors Now, Habitat for Humanity and the Foster Care Review Board.
Nominees for this year's Silver Salute awards also included Jeff Danhauer, Eulene Gillians and Carol Hendricks.
