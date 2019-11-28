Senior Community Center is the focus of another state video

For the second time this year, state officials have visited Owensboro to create a video about the Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County and its frozen meal program for the elderly.
The focus of this video is nutrition health surveys used by the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services to measure the impact of home-delivered meals. SCC uses those state forms to measure the malnutrition risk of seniors in the Meals on Wheels frozen meal program.
The surveys ask senior citizens how many meals they eat per day, if they eat fruits and vegetables, if they have health problems that make eating difficult and if they've lost weight recently without trying, among other questions.
Dana Peveler, SCC executive director, has been amazed with survey results to date.
"I was blown away that (nutritional risk scores) dropped as much as 10 points on some clients," Peveler said.
SCC officials have used those surveys since June 2018, when the senior center and Morrison Healthcare Food Services partnered on a program to provide weekend meals to some Meals on Wheels recipients.
Morrison is Owensboro Health Regional Hospital's food service provider. Before partnering with SCC, Morrison discarded between 300 and 500
see video/page b3
meals a week.
However, in 2017, Morrison combined its desire to reduce food waste with OH's focus on older adults and aging. The food vendor started donating unused, prepared food to SCC.
Hospital food is delivered to the center, where officials package, freeze and deliver individual packages to senior citizens who receive hot meals daily through Meals on Wheels. The delivery of two frozen meals at the end of the week ensures participants have enough food to make it through the weekend, when Meals on Wheels does not operate.
The Morrison/SCC partnership turns two years old next month.
On average, the center delivers nearly 100 frozen meals a week in Daviess County.
SCC surveys its Meals on Wheels clients every six months. In October 2018, survey results showed 86% of those assessed had a 33% decrease in their nutrition risk scores.
Peveler is waiting on more recent results to be calculated.
"We would love to see (the frozen meal program) go statewide," Peveler said.
With all the attention state officials have given the program this year, she believes they feel the same way. There are many schools, restaurants and other hospital food vendors that may be in the habit of tossing nutritious meals at the end of a workday. They could be used to feed those in need, she said.
"We know it's working," Peveler said of the Morrison/SCC partnership. "We know it changes lives."
State officials plan to post the SCC video on the CHFS Facebook page at 7:40 p.m. Friday.
For more information on SCC's frozen meal program, call the center at 270-687-4640.
