The Green River Regional TRIAD will host the 20th annual Senior Day Out, which will feature breakfast, live entertainment, speakers, a sloppy slipper exchange and more.
Senior Day Out begins at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 26 at Towne Square Mall, 5000 Frederica St. It is free to people 60 and older.
Grayson Bryant, a Buddy Holly impersonator, is scheduled to perform while breakfast is served. Breakfast is sausage biscuits, fruit, juice, coffee and water.
About 75 vendors will provide information and door prizes during the four-hour event, said Melissa Polites, Union County's director of senior services and chairwoman of Senior Day Out.
"Our schedule this year provides a good mix of fun and education," Polites said.
During the event, Owensboro Health will present information on fall prevention. Falls are the leading cause of injury for older adults.
Also, the health system will conduct a sloppy slipper exchange. OH representatives will give a night light to anyone who brings in a pair of worn slippers.
"The main goal is to get unsafe shoes away from senior citizens," Polites said.
Lori Farris, outreach coordinator for the Kentucky Attorney General's Office of Senior Protection and Mediation, will make a presentation during the event.
Owensboro Police Department Officer Courtney Yerington-Burton will share tips on watching out for credit card "skimmers," who use a small device to steal personal information, and scammers, who often target the elderly.
This year's entertainment will include Owensboro City Commissioner Larry Maglinger, who will perform his Rod Stewart act.
Polites said Senior Day Out usually draws about 500 people. The TRIAD Committee is a partnership between seniors, law enforcement and senior centers in the seven-county region. Its job is to promote consumer safety and fraud prevention.
For more information about Senior Day Out, contact Polites by phone at 270-389-4550 or by email at melissa.polites@unioncountyky.org.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com.
