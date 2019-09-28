Jana Sullivan doesn't have trouble finding senior citizens to enroll in the federally funded employment program she manages.
Instead, Sullivan struggles to find businesses willing to sign on-the-job experience agreements and host agencies willing to help train program participants.
Sullivan is the program manager for the Senior Community Service Employment Program, which is funded through the Older Americans Act. SCSEP trains low-income seniors who are unemployed and need extra income.
The program pays people 55 and older $7.25 an hour for up to 20 hours a week while they train at local nonprofits and government agencies. Then, the program tries to pair participants with a company that will hire them on a permanent basis.
Seniors eligible for the program can't earn more than 250% of the federal poverty level. For a single person, that's $15,000 a year.
The program assists residents who are 55 and older. One of Sullivan's clients is 87. There is no cap on the age limit.
Currently, the regional SCSEP program serves 26 senior citizens who live in Daviess, Henderson, Hopkins and McLean counties.
However, only one business — Home Instead Senior Care— has signed an on-the-job experience agreement. Sullivan said it's hard to understand employers' hesitancy at a time when they complain they can't find workers who arrive on time and sober.
"The mature job seeker is so reliable and has so much to give," Sullivan said.
They may need additional training, she said, but that's true for any recruit — regardless of age.
With an on-the-job experience agreement, SCSEP pays the employee's wages during the first four weeks on the job if the company agrees to hire the participant. If the participant doesn't work out during that first month, employers aren't locked in to providing a permanent job if someone isn't a good fit. However, if companies don't hire the participant at the end of the trial, companies will be removed from the program for up to a year.
Sullivan is looking for small mom-and-pop stores to nationwide giants willing to give trained senior citizens a chance.
Most SCSEP participants are seeking jobs in clerical, custodial, caregiving and food preparation.
Host agencies — another area of need for Sullivan's program — are another integral part of the SCSEP program. Host agencies agree to train employees for up a year before they seek employment. Host agencies must be nonprofits or government agencies.
SCSEP pays participants a wage of $7.25 for 20 hours a week. Participants learn skills while host agencies receive a part-time employee at no cost.
Currently, Sullivan has eight host agencies in McLean and Daviess counties. They include the Salvation Army, American Red Cross and McLean County Senior Center.
However, more host agencies are needed.
The Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County has trained five SCSEP participants since Dana Peveler has been the center's executive director.
"I really appreciate the program and the people we’ve met and trained through it," Peveler said. "They’ve been excellent support in the roles we’ve had them, (shown an) outstanding work ethic and they’ve become part of our family here. We always hate to see them go but know that means we’ve done our job well when they move on to their next worksite."
Business leaders and others who would like more information about the program should contact Sullivan at jsullivan@evvgoodwill.org.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.