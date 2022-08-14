Hopkins County Central High Schools seniors were given the chance this year to raise money for Project Graduation, while beautifying the Central parking lot and expressing their creativity by painting their assigned parking spots at the school.

Gracie Jarvis, a senior at Central, said she had been thinking about asking permission to decorate the parking places for about a year.

