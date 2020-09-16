Residents who received an extension on renewing their vehicle, trailer, travel trailer or boat have until Sept. 30 to renew their vehicle registration without paying a fine.
Vehicles and trailers that were scheduled for renewal between March and August were given an extension due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Daviess County Clerk Leslie McCarty said anyone who received an extension will pay a delinquency fee if the renewal is paid after Sept. 30.
Payments can be made online at drive.ky.gov, by phone at 270-685-8434, or at the the clerk's office at the Daviess County Courthouse.
