Seven members of the Kentucky House of Representatives have formed a bipartisan group known as the Commonwealth Caucus.
11th District Rep. Rob Wiederstein, a Democrat from Henderson, has joined his colleagues in creating the caucus.
"We're very concerned about the polarization of the political process," Wiederstein said. "We're trying to find solutions through engagement and dialogue and by coming together with people who may hold very different ideas about policy issues."
Wiederstein said he plans to focus on cost estimates for legislation in the caucus.
"I think everybody's aware that the state has financial challenges and I think it's a real opportunity to look at how we're getting cost estimates on legislation."
Another creator of the caucus was 43rd District Rep. Charles Booker, a Democrat from Louisville.
Booker said that one of his focuses for the caucus will be poverty in his district.
"One thing that is encouraging is that you have urban and rural voices coming together," Booker said. "The door is wide open for our Republican colleagues."
Booker also said that access to public education and health care will be among the caucus' focuses in the near future.
"All of these issues are bigger than partisan divide," Booker said."We have to be able to have honest debate and disagreement but be able to hear one another."
According to a press release, the representatives who created the caucus were angry with "a broken political process that puts millionaires, billionaires and giant corporations ahead of regular Kentuckians and local communities."
Other representatives that helped form the caucus include Rep. Cherlynn Stevenson, a Democrat from Lexington, Rep. Chris Harris, a Democrat from Forest Hills, Rep. Angie Hatton, a Democrat from Whitesburg, Rep. Kathy Hinkle, a Democrat from Louisa, and Rep. Maria Sorolis, a Democrat from Louisville.
The caucus was launched at the same time as the Kentucky General Assembly was called to a special session for a vote on House Bill 1.
Booker said that while much of the focus had been on the special session, some members of the assembly have shown their support.
"The aim of the caucus is not to strike a middle-of-the-road," Booker said. "It's more about bringing everyone to the table and building a common bond."
Jack Dobbs, 270-691-7360, jdobbs@messenger-inquirer.com
