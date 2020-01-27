Courtney Kamuf is the first of her friends to plan a wedding, so when it came to shopping for the big day, she and her friends knew they wanted to check out the Your Perfect Day Wedding Show on Sunday at the Owensboro Convention Center.
Kinsey Woehler, a friend of Kamuf’s, heard about the wedding show a few days ago, and encouraged Kamuf and friends to attend. The two attend Kentucky Wesleyan College together, and are Owensboro natives.
“There are all kinds of opportunities to win different things, and there are a lot of vendors and stuff,” she said.
She also had heard about one happening in Evansville, but since the group of friends are all local to Owensboro, they all wanted to stay close to home.
“If we can come up here and find a better deal on something, it’s way better than having to go somewhere else to shop,” she said.
Kamuf said she also likes the idea of a wedding show because it’s a great place to get ideas for her big day, which will be July 11 in Paducah.
She also said it’s great to have everything under one roof.
That is an aspect of the wedding show that event producer and OCC sales manager Brandi Stevens said makes it so popular. This is the seventh annual wedding show at the convention center, and last year’s event drew about 600 people, 230 of which were brides.
Stevens said planning a wedding can be stressful.
“I think if you just have one place to go where you can get a photographer, a DJ, a florist, and even ideas for a bachelorette party, it’s great,” she said. “You can literally get anything from a venue to what you’ll be serving for food here.”
New items this year included a bourbon barrel bar, which Stevens said was popular throughout the event.
“So far it’s been a success,” she said. “We have a lot of people coming through here today, and we are hoping to increase our numbers from last year.”
She said a lot of attendees like the annual event, but she also hears a lot of positive feedback from the vendors, or oftentimes are reserving their vending spot even a year out from the event.
Simone Davis, owner of An Eye For Art, was a vendor happy to attend the event. Her company offers paint and sip parties for bachelorette parties, and more.
“People can just give us a call, and we can bring the party to them,” she said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
