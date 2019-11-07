Eric Sheiss, president of Specialty Foods Group, told the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce's Rooster Booster Breakfast on Thursday that the company known for its Kentucky Legend hams has contributed $312,000 to local sponsorships this year.
The company's latest project is to commission Owensboro artist Aaron Kizer to create a 2,000-plus-square-foot work of art on the floor of the Kentucky Legend Pier behind the Owensboro Convention Center.
Brooklyn Maple, brand director for Kentucky Legend, said that's roughly equal to the floor plan of an average-sized American house.
Kizer's clients have included Aria in Las Vegas, Maker's Mark, NASA, Jim Beam, the University of Kentucky, American Cancer Society, American Heart Association, Ritz Carlton and the Grand Ole Opry.
The project is expected to take six to 10 days to complete.
The unveiling is set for 4 p.m. on Nov. 22.
"We’re thrilled to donate this artwork to the city of Owensboro,” Maple said. "This project has been very exciting and we’re grateful to the Owensboro Convention Center and Aaron Kizer for this opportunity to do something out of the ordinary for Kentucky Legend."
Sheiss told the 400 or so people at the meeting that SFG will ship 90.5 million pounds of ham, turkey, bacon, sliced lunchmeat and deli meat to virtually every city in the country this year.
"We hope that will be 100 million pounds by the end of next year," he said.
Kentucky Legend, Sheiss said, is the No. 1 boneless ham in America.
Indiana Packers Corp., a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Mitsubishi Corp., completed its purchase of Owensboro-based Specialty Foods Group last fall.
At the time, SFG said it had more than 600 employees in Owensboro.
Sheiss said the number is about 725 now.
The company's local payroll is around $30 million a year, he said.
Sheiss said the company is doing $7 million worth of capital projects in Owensboro.
It donated 267,000 pounds of meat to Kentucky food banks last year, he said.
The company's roots date back to Dec. 14, 1914, when Charles E. Field, a 21-year-old entrepreneur, started Field Packing Co. in Owensboro with two employees butchering hogs on the riverbank and selling meat door-to-door from a single horse-drawn wagon.
