The Daviess County Animal Shelter has the capacity to house 80 dogs and 80 cats. But in the past two months, the number of animals at the shelter has dropped substantially.
Currently, the shelter is housing six dogs and two cats because of members of the community stepping up to foster some animals that would typically be housed at the shelter, and the number of people simply being at home more with their pets, said Ashley Thompson, Daviess County Animal Control director.
“I think it is hand in hand with the time of the year and with COVID, people are at home,” she said. “I think people are less inconvenienced by being home. Maybe they have more time to take care of them. We get a lot of pets in because people are moving and don’t have time to take care of them. Those are the two major reasons we get animals in. The fact that they are home might be part of it.”
For the past six weeks their numbers have been down, she said.
“We didn’t make a big deal about it because I worried that people would think that we need animals,” she said. “We have had to cut down on our staff due to the (coronavirus) with two of my full-time, and one part-time, employees on leave. It has been fortunate that we aren’t taking on a lot because with our reduced staff, we couldn’t have taken on a huge influx.”
Thompson expects those numbers to increase, she said.
“June, July and August are our highest intake months,” she said. “These months, especially for cats, are their breeding cycle. The dogs typically stay the same but during the summer, the cats have their kittens and we see a big jump.”
While animal control workers are preparing for the summer months, they have also lessened calls to adjust for the reduced staff, she said.
“We have cut down on the amount of calls we have,” she said. “Unless of course, they are emergency calls. We are working on standby and responding to dangerous and aggressive animals and neglect. We are also asking the public to help more with bringing in stray animals. If it is an owner-surrender, then they have to call ahead and bring in the animal in person. We are keeping the public coming into the facility at a minimum unless they make an appointment or are approved for adoption.”
“We have done really well with adoptions and rescue and currently have a litter of kittens up for adoption.”
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
