Sheriff's department receives grant for new rifles

When the Daviess County Sheriff's Department stopped using shotguns several years ago, they switched to semiautomatic Springfield rifles similar to the AR-15. But, the department had to come up with the rifles.
"We've been carrying rifles for around 10 years," said Major Barry Smith, the department's chief deputy. "But the rifles we've been carrying, the deputies had to buy on their own or we had to supply them with military surplus rifles."
Earlier this month, department officials were notified they'd received at $39,000 grant to purchase new rifles. The Homeland Security grant will pay for 45 Springfield .223 caliber rifles and 500 rounds of ammunition, which the department will use in training to qualify the deputies on the rifles.
The grant is from Homeland Security's Law Enforcement Protection Program. The new rifles are needed for situations where a department handgun would not be adequate, Smith said.
"If you're shooting 10 to 15 yards, you're pretty good with accuracy" with a handgun, Smith said. "Beyond that, long-range is better with rifles.
"The rifles themselves are more accurate than a handgun," Smith said. "If we had to use lethal force, we're less likely to injure bystanders."
The rifles will also keep the department prepared for encounters with heavily armed suspects, Smith said.
"In active shooting situations ... the perpetrators you're going up against are shooting rifles with high-capacity" ammunition magazines, Smith said.
The older rifles deputies are using now have issues. For example, the current rifles are longer than the newer models, which made them hard to secure in vehicles and made it awkward for deputies to get out of vehicles with them.
"We can only modify (the old rifles) so much," Smith said. For example, they had to be altered in order to equip them with sights, he said.
Meanwhile, "those military service rifles are probably 30 years old," Smith said.
The sheriff's department will bid out the purchase when the grant is released.
"Without that grant, we would never have been able to supply deputy rifles," Smith said. "We would have continued down the course of, 'you buy your own, or we'll get surplus rifles.'"
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.