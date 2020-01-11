Sheriff's office looking to add deputies

The Daviess County Sheriff's Department has been in talks with Fiscal Court about adding more deputies to the department's roster. The thought was that Fiscal Court would consider funding for more deputies in a future budget.
But a federal grant, which started taking requests Thursday, could let the department add two deputies to the staff during the current fiscal year.
Department Chief Deputy Maj. Barry Smith said the office is beginning the process of applying for a Community Oriented Policing Services grant that would provide 75 percent of the funding for two deputies, with the remainder of the salaries and benefits being covered by the sheriff's department budget.
"If we are fortunate enough to get this grant, it will move up our timeline by a year or two," Smith said.
The federal grant, which is through the Department of Justice, has $400 million to allocate for agencies across the country. The sheriff's office received the grant in 1994, which allowed the agency to hire six deputies.
Smith said the grant was first announced in July, and it was expected applications would be taken and the funds awarded before the end of 2019. While the grant didn't open until this week, knowing the grant was coming gave officials a chance to allocate funds to cover the county's 25 percent and equipment costs in the new budget.
The sheriff's office's budget was approved by Fiscal Court on Thursday night.
"We went in with the idea of being prepared," Smith said.
The cost of a first-year deputy is $81,000, which includes salary and benefits. After the three-year grant expires, the county would have to absorb the total cost of the new deputies for at least 12 more months as required by the grant.
The department is in need of additional road deputies. "Just in 2019, our calls for service increased 8 percent," Smith said. Meanwhile, prisoner transports increased 25 percent.
"Not only that, we continue to struggle, like other law enforcement agencies, with hiring and retention," Smith said. Fiscal Court included funding in the sheriff's department budget to raise salaries for deputies and court personnel. But staffing remains an issue.
"We are four (deputies) short, as far as staffing goes," Smith said.
The deadline to apply for the grant is in March. If the department is awarded the grant, officials will work on how to keep funding the new positions with Fiscal Court after the grant expires, Smith said.
"We need them (new deputies) now," Smith said. "Four years from now, we are going to need them even more."
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
