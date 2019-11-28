Sheriff's office will use grant to replace equipment

The Daviess County Sheriff's Department is purchasing new equipment for patrol deputies with funds from a federal Justice Assistance Grant.
The $20,400 grant will allow the sheriff's office to purchase replacement Tasers for deputies, along with sights and slings for new rifles the department recently received through a Law Enforcement Protection Program grant.
Major Barry Smith, the sheriff's office's chief deputy, said the agency has an arrangement with the Owensboro Police Department that each agency receives the grant every other year. When the sheriff's department last received the grant in 2018, department officials also bought Tasers, Smith said.
"This finishes up our Taser replacement," he said Wednesday.
The department regularly tries to purchase equipment with grant dollars so officials don't have to buy necessary equipment with money from the budget. The office's funds come from its revenue and from Fiscal Court.
"Our Tasers were bought with grants and were replaced with grants," he said. "Our portable radios were bought 12 years ago with grants.
"Our office started supplying our handguns with grants, and now rifles," Smith said. "We work hard (to find grants). These capital expenditures, we don't have money in our budget."
If a previously used grant were to be discontinued, the department would be able to replace needed equipment with its own funds, Smith said. The department does not take grants for specific equipment if the gear is not deemed essential, because grant dollars might not be available in the future, Smith said.
"We struggle to replace the equipment we have to have," Smith said. "We try not to get (convinced to purchase) things that will cost us in the future we might not be able to keep."
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
