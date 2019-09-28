Daviess County Sheriff Keith Cain said Friday he supports the idea of farmers growing industrial hemp.
Previously, law enforcement "equated marijuana and hemp as the same thing," Cain said.
But the sheriff said department officials agree that hemp is a good farm product.
"We live in a farm community, and we understand with the loss of tobacco, farmers have to make up for that, and they have identified hemp as an alternative. We are supportive of the industrial hemp (initiative)."
But hemp, which is largely identical to marijuana in appearance and smell, poses issues for law enforcement officers they will have to address, Cain said.
"The reality is it does create a number of concerns for law enforcement," Cain said.
Earlier this week, the sheriff's department arrested four people in connection to the theft of over 100 pounds of hemp from a farm on Steamboat Road. While legally permitted hemp has a THC level of 0.3 percent or less, hemp could still be used by marijuana traffickers to either mix with real marijuana to double their product, or sold as marijuana, Cain said
"We predicted early on ... the more of these hemp fields there are out there, there would be individuals who would exploit that," Cain said.
The individuals arrested for stealing hemp from Steamboat Road believed they were actually stealing marijuana, said Maj. Bill Thompson, head of investigations for the department. Two firearms were discovered by sheriff's deputies, and one of the men believed to have been carrying a handgun during the theft.
"When our (deputies) encounter someone who is armed in the course of carrying out a crime, that's a real issue," Cain said.
Farmers will have concerns about the security of the hemp fields. Cain said. Previously people who cultivated marijuana would install security cameras and alarms on their crops. Now hemp growers are doing the same thing, Thompson said.
"Now, when they get those alarms, (farmers) call law enforcement to make sure no one is stealing their crops," Thompson said. The hemp stolen in Monday and Tuesday's thefts on Steamboat Road were rendered worthless, Thompson said.
"All that hemp that was stolen can't be used," Thompson said. "One night in a garbage bag, and it was molded and useless."
"These are issues farmers have to deal with that they should have to deal with," Cain said.
Since hemp smells just like marijuana, a K-9 unit will alert on hemp, Cain said. Although the sheriff's department doesn't use field tests for drugs, the field test for marijuana only indicates that THC is present. Differentiating hemp from marijuana involves a more elaborate and costly lab test, Cain said.
"We don't want to arrest somebody that shouldn't be arrested or charge somebody that can't be charged, but I can see how that could happen," Cain said.
Cain said he does support farmers growing hemp as a crop and said law enforcement will have to work through the challenges hemp raises.
"I don't know if there's anything legislative that can be done" to address the concerns, Cain said. "... We are not against industrial hemp. This is a valuable alternative (crop). But there are inherent problems we will have to deal with, and we'll do that."
