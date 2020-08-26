The Daviess County Sheriff's Department arrested a man early Wednesday morning for allegedly trying to steal a riding lawnmower from a business on U.S. 231.
Major Barry Smith, of the sheriff's department, said Jason D. West, 40, of Utica was arrested early Wednesday at H&R Agri-Power, 274 U.S. 231. Smith said West is believed to have tripped an alarm at the business. When deputies arrived, West was attempting to steal a zero-turn lawnmower and load it on a trailer, Smith said.
West was charged with theft by unlawful taking over $500 and possession of burglary tools, and was booked at the Daviess County Detention Center.
Deputies are also investigating an overnight burglary at Wright Implement on Carter Road, Smith said.
Investigators are trying to determine if the incidents are related.
