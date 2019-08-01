HENDERSON, Ky. — A shootout that killed an Evansville resident in Henderson early Saturday morning might be gang-related, according to police.
During a press conference Tuesday, Henderson Police Major Jason Hargitt told media that Henderson resident Japaris Baker, 18 -- who is charged with the murder of Jai'Waun Wadlington, 19 -- is claiming to have ties to a Henderson gang.
"We are getting information that the shooting was gang-related. Japaris is claiming to be in a local gang and we are checking the backgrounds and affiliations of others" who were at the party held at Thomason's Banquet Hall on Atkinson Street.
The possible gang tie is a new development that's emerged in the investigation into the shootout which claimed the life of Wadlington and injured two other Evansville residents -- Travon Garrett, 18, and Johnel Henderson, 18.
HPD Detective Shannon Troutman, lead investigator in the case, said both teens were struck in the leg with Henderson's injuries being serious as the bullet crushed the main bone in his leg. Garrett was treated and released from Henderson's Methodist Hospital for his injuries.
Also during Tuesday's press conference, Hargitt said there is "evidence at the scene to indicate there was more than one person armed and that there was more than one person who was shooting."
However, authorities said they've determined that the bullets that killed Wadlington and injured Garrett and Henderson were fired by Baker.
"We believe he fired about seven shots, but we don't believe he was targeting anyone. So far, we think he was just shooting into the crowd" of Evansville residents.
