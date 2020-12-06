COVID-19 has not inspired hope, but when faced with disaster, even a global pandemic, sometimes there are silver linings.
For those toiling away in the fields and pastures of small-scale agriculture in Kentucky, the COVID-age has galvanized people to think and shop Kentucky Proud, said Kentucky Department of Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles.
“We want to ensure that the growth we’ve seen in the shop local movement isn’t just a fad,” he said. “The silver lining of COVID-19 is that we have seen increased interest that has translated into sales for local agriculture, whether that be through increase interest from grocery stores, involvement in farmer’s markets or CSAs (Community Supported Agriculture). We are working adamantly to position the buy local movement as a permanent fixture for Kentucky agriculture and not just a fad associated with 2020.”
The focus now through initiatives like the Kentucky Proud program and CSAs is shortening the distance between the farm gate and the dinner plate, Quarles said.
“One thing that we did this year, which is here to stay, is boost our online presence,” he said. “For example, we held virtual CSA signups and had over a 185,000 person reach through Facebook and Instagram. Over a third of the farms offering CSAs had 10-plus signups due to our increased online presence. We will be continuing to foster our online culture, regardless of the pandemic.”
In addition to outreach, the KDA’s signature Kentucky Proud program reached a milestone with 10,000 members, Quarles said.
“Our farmer’s markets, along with our Kentucky Proud producers, have experienced a robust year,” he said. “The number of Kentucky Proud products has increase upward of 80% since I took office. That program encompasses farmer’s markets, our bourbon industry, our craft beer community, local farmers and our mom and pop businesses selling apple pies and jellies on the side of the road. The program is a bit of everything, which highlights the diversity of Kentucky agriculture, which is a good thing.”
Aside from offering its members more of an opportunity in terms of reach, the KDA uses $1 million of tobacco settlement money to help promote the buy local movement through marketing reimbursements for small operations as well as incentives encouraging restaurants and school districts to buy local, he said.
“Kentucky Proud is truly recognized as one of America’s strongest food marketing initiatives,” he said. “Prior to the pandemic, a lot of Kentuckians didn’t know how well developed a brand we had in the program, but now they are seeing first-hand the quality, variety and diversity of Kentucky agriculture.”
In Daviess County, there are 113 Kentucky Proud members and for local farmers and producers, whether involved in the program or not, the shop local movement has made its way to the area, said Jim Gillis, owner of Hill View Farms Meats.
Gillis has been in operation for roughly five years and has seen increased patronage of his business, at 5024 Lee Rudy Road, over the course of the pandemic, he said.
“We especially saw an increase in the spring during the meat shortage,” he said. “We do the farmer’s market as well. It has been a steady year for us.”
Not only does Gillis, a Kentucky Proud member, sell his own beef and poultry, but he also carries a variety of Kentucky Proud and Kentucky-sourced products. Throughout the pandemic, Gillis has seen a definite uptick in local support, he said.
“I think that the local food movement has made its way here and was accelerated because of the pandemic,” he said. “Luckily, people are really making an effort and getting into the habit of supporting local businesses and farms. Everyone has realized in general that it is your local places that are the first to give back, especially compared to larger places. I think a lot of consumers have realized that during the pandemic.”
While Gov. Andy Beshear’s orders to close schools and restaurants has negatively affected Cecil Farms, the increased interest in buying local helped supplement those losses, said Suzanne Cecil White.
“The closures of restaurants was a killer,” she said. “In that area, our sales were down big time. Luckily, there was a major increase in people showing up to the farmer’s market and seeking us out. We also saw an increase in our grocery distribution. The impact in the number of people shopping local really helped us balance out that loss from the closures.”
For White, the shop local movement is here to stay, but it will take the continued aid of the KDA as well as continued outreach on the part of the farmer, she said.
“I think we are entering the golden age of shop local,” she said. “It has been an opportunity for us as local producers to build new relationships and expand our connections through community outreach and the Kentucky Proud program. It will be up to us locally to sustain those relationships, which are key in everything. If I want to sustain and maintain these customers then they have to like me and I have to make sure that I keep giving them what they want. I think that people will continue to shop local and seek that relationship with their local farmers.”
