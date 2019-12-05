The Shubael Little Pioneer Village will host its annual candlelight tour from 4 to 8 p.m. Dec. 14-15 at the village, 7590 E. State Route 66, Perry County, Indiana.
Visitors can step back 150 years and visit the homes of Perry County settlers. Guests can interact with re-enactors, hear live music, and share snacks and warm drinks from the period.
Walking trails will be aglow with candle lanterns. Guests are encouraged to bring candles or kerosene lanterns. The village has a limited number of them.
Gasoline lanterns and high-powered LEDs are not permitted.
Guests should expect a $5 charge for parking.
