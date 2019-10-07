The Shubael Little Pioneer Village will open to the public for its annual Heritage Tour on Oct. 19 and 20.
Activities begin at 10 a.m. both days at the village near Cannelton, Indiana. The event closes when guests leave.
It is the village’s major fundraiser of the year.
The village is named after Shubael Little, a pioneer and the first person to own land where the village is located. Little settled in the area in 1835. He made a trip into Vincennes, Indiana, to register his land.
The site contains six authentic, reconstructed log cabins built in the mid 1800s. Besides the cabins, the village features a mercantile, blacksmithery, carpenter shop, smokehouse, jail and one-room school, which doubles as the church.
One of the cabins is from Hancock County.
This year will mark the 19th Heritage Tour, said Carolyn Hammack, the village treasurer.
“It has grown until we have close to 1,000 guests during those two days,” Hammack said.
Each year, organizers try to offer something different. Last year, they dedicated the sixth cabin, which was built by George Little in northern Perry County about 1880.
This year, the recently discovered village cemetery will be dedicated at 2 p.m. Oct. 19. Also, Chuck Poehlein, the village’s founder, will make a presentation at the cemetery at 1 p.m. Oct. 20.
“We’ve discovered more unmarked graves there,” Poehlein said. “We used to think there were only two because there were only two tombstones.”
So far, 22 graves have been found.
“It’s obviously a pioneer cemetery and is revealing history that has been buried a long time,” Poehlein said.
The Heritage Tour is free. The only fee is $5 to park a car.
When guests arrive, they will see an 1800s village brought to life with local people in traditional 1800s costumes.
Blacksmiths will work at the forge, and carpenters will host demonstrations with antique tools. In each cabin, guests are invited to taste authentic dishes, such as apple dumplings, pumpkin bread, fried apples, cornbread and beans.
The event features people playing early bluegrass and country tunes on cabin porches.
The store has many items for sale, such as local honey, T-shirts, homemade baked goods, pottery, jellies, homemade soaps and more, Hammack said. The building does not have electricity or running water.
“They try to keep it like an old-time country store,” she said.
A children’s petting zoo will be available.
Each year for the Heritage Tour, Poehlein and Rick and Brenda Pund make bearcat stew. It’s a secret recipe. Only Poehlein knows the recipe. A copy of ingredients resides in a file for safekeeping, Hammack said. It will be pulled out and viewed only if something ever happens to Poehlein.
Bowls of bearcat stew sell for $5 each at the event. Every year, the kettle runs dry.
On Oct. 19, lunch starts at 11 a.m. and sells for $8 per person. The meal consists of barbecued chicken, turkey tenders, smoked turkey legs, hamburgers, hot dogs, green beans and fries.
On Oct. 20, the lunch meal features pork chops instead of chicken.
Up to 20 prizes will be raffled off, including a log cabin quilt.
Thirteen children were born in the Carter cabin, Hammack said. Each of those children had large families of their own.
“You don’t have to go very far in Perry County to find someone related to someone in one of these cabins,” she said.
The Shubael Little Pioneer Village is applying for inclusion in the National Register of Historic Places, Poehlein said.
The village has members in 26 states, and its newsletter reaches more than 500 people. For more information about the village, go to littlepioneervillage.org.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
