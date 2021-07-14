Three more Kentucky counties have been added to the list of confirmed locations where songbirds are showing an unknown illness causing crusty eyes and neurological issues, according to the Kentucky Division of Fish and Wildlife Resources.
To date, more than 1,400 reports of sick birds have been submitted to the KDFWR through the online reporting system launched June 17. Of those, about 250 have been determined to most likely have the mystery illness. To date, affected birds have been confirmed in Boone, Bullitt, Campbell, Jefferson, Kenton and Madison counties.
Dr. Christine Casey, wildlife veterinarian with KDFWR, said during a recent update that the unknown illness does not appear to be transferable to humans.
“It is unlikely that it is impacting humans or other domestic animals,” she said.
The majority of the bird deaths that have been reported to the state have included those that are a part of the regular mortality rate, something Casey said photos can help determine because they allow her to see any trauma evidence that would account for the death.
“A couple of hundred reports is pretty consistent with the other states. I know Virginia has a couple hundred (reports). I know some other states are reporting a little bit less, but again, I think it is also going to depend on their reporting method. When we open up an online reporting method to the entire state we are going to get more reports.”
While wildlife agencies in Kentucky, West Virginia, Maryland and Washington D.C. were the first to report cases of the unknown illness, since then it has been reported in Delaware, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Indiana.
Hartford resident Bobbie Porter said she is consistently finding dead birds in her yard and believes the illness could be affecting birds in Ohio County.
“Every week when I mow, I pick up three to four — one week I picked up eight birds,” Porter said.
When the dead birds started to appear, her neighbors told her how to go about reporting them to the state, she said.
“I didn’t want them to think that we don’t have an issue around here because I definitely do,” Porter said.
According to KDFWR, “The wildlife and natural resource agencies in the affected states and the District of Columbia, along with the National Park Service, are continuing to work with diagnostic laboratories to investigate the cause of this event. Those laboratories include the USGS National Wildlife Health Center, the University of Georgia Southeastern Cooperative Wildlife Disease Study, the University of Pennsylvania Wildlife Futures Program and the Indiana Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory.”
The following pathogens have not been detected in any birds tested, based on results to date: salmonella and chlamydia (bacterial pathogens); avian influenza virus, West Nile virus and other flaviviruses, Newcastle disease virus and other paramyxoviruses, herpesviruses and poxviruses; and trichomonas parasites.
The KDFWR suggests that those living in the affected counties cease feeding birds until further notice. Statewide, recommendations include cleaning bird feeders and birdbaths with a 10% bleach solution immediately followed by weekly cleanings with bleach solution. It is also recommended that Kentucky residents keep pets away from sick or dead birds.
If a dead bird that has been displaying the symptoms connected with this disease is found dead, it is recommended that no one touch the bird with their bare hands.
Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
