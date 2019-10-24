Silman: 'School matters' for students who experience trauma

Miriam Silman said on Wednesday that teaching communities to be trauma-informed encompasses a little bit of the vitamin theory: if you have a balanced diet, vitamins are extra. If you're not getting a balanced diet, you really need them.
"So what's the harm in giving everyone vitamins so that the ones who need it get it," Silman said. "It's not going to hurt."
Silman, a training specialist with the Center on Trauma and Children at the University of Kentucky, presented a discussion on being more trauma-informed to Daviess County Public Schools educators in the community room at Owensboro Christian Church. Teachers, counselors, administrators, Family Resource and Youth Service Center coordinators, and other educators from across the district participated in the training.
Such training is on the up-tick, not just in Kentucky, but across the nation, Silman said. Awareness about trauma has been increasing over the last number of years and has most recently come to education.
"What we have learned is school is a really important healing place for kids," Silman said. "So school matters in a big, big way."
As a result, she said, educators matter in the lives of children.
The training session focused on strategies and resilience for kids who have experienced chronic trauma, and especially what do when students are defiant in the classroom and how to promote mindfulness.
Christina Dalton, a DCPS social worker, said educators across the district are trying to look at student behaviors differently "so you are thinking 'What has happened to this child,' and how can you make them feel safe."
"What can you do to make them feel safe in the class so that they can be in a place of learning," she said.
She said the district has been focused on becoming more trauma-informed the last year-and-a-half, and that due to a $30,000 grant from Owensboro Health, they have been able to provide the trauma training sessions for educators. Each school has developed a team that participated in the training and they will take what they have learned back to their school buildings to share with others.
Dalton said with the grant, the district is also focusing on developing and implementing "mindfulness rooms" and "calm down areas" within schools where students can go to unpack their trauma when they are feeling particularly triggered.
"I feel like schools are so different than they used to be," Dalton said. "The things that kids come to school with are different. I think teachers are getting to a point where they need something else to handle student behaviors, and that's how this sort of training helps."
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315.
