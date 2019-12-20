Chase Allen Simmons, who was a juvenile when he was charged in the fatal shooting of two teens in Whitesville, made his first open appearance on murder and assault charges Thursday in Daviess Circuit Court.
Simmons, 18, of the 3900 block of Kentucky 144, iss charged with killing Jasper T. "Rex" Brown III, 18, and Amarius Winstead, 16, on June 1 at an outdoor party in Whitesville. Detectives believe Brown was the intended target and Winstead was standing near Brown when he was struck by gunfire.
"My family is all messed up," said Jasper Brown Jr., Brown's father. "We can't function."
A third person, Tyler Glover, was also shot and was treated for injuries. Simmons was charged with second-degree assault for shooting Glover.
Since Simmons was a juvenile when the incident occurred, his name was kept confidential until he was transferred from juvenile court to Circuit Court. Simmons did not speak at the hearing and his attorney, Pat Flaherty, pleaded not guilty on his behalf.
The courtroom was full of Brown's and Winstead's family members, many of whom were wearing T-shirts with the teens' pictures. Bond was set at $75,000, full-cash. Afterward, family members expressed anger that the bond was not higher.
"It dropped from a capital murder to a $75,000 bond," said Brown Jr.
Simmons "gets a chance to get out," he said.
According to court records, Brown, Winstead and Glover were at a party in the 8200 block of Crisp Road when they were shot by a person who attempted to conceal his identity with a hoodie.
In an affidavit in the court file, Detective Jared Spurrier of the Daviess County Sheriff's Department wrote detectives identified potential witnesses. One of the witnesses at first denied knowing anything about the shooting, but "later admitted to being there and receiving a FaceTime call from Chase Simmons ... in which he admitted to murdering Rex," the report says.
Three other juveniles also saw Simmons' FaceTime statement "and all heard the same admission," reports say. Another person interviewed by detectives said he heard Simmons admit to being involved in the shooting during a phone call.
"A firearm has been recovered," Spurrier said in a Thursday interview. "The gun has been sent to the KSP lab to be tested to determine if it had been used as the firearm in the commission of the crime."
Michael Drake, one of Brown's uncles, said Brown had moved back to Owensboro from Florida a couple of years before the incident.
"She (Brown's mother) moved back to give him a better opportunity in life, and this happened," Drake said. "... He had a bright future and we felt like it was ripped away from him."
Spurrier said Simmons and Brown were acquaintances who had a falling out. Simmons hasn't given a statement, and Spurrier said there are additional people at the party they would like to interview.
"I believe there are people who witnessed this incident that could come forward and give a statement," Spurrier said. "Hopefully, they'll reach out to the Daviess County sheriff's office about wanting to share the information they have."
Drake said the family came to Thursday's hearing "to see that justice gets served, and to support our nephew."
"We are going to be here every time," Drake said.
Simmons will next appear in court in late January. Anyone with information about the incident can call the sheriff's office at 270-685-8444.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
