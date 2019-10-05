Simply Therapy and Play Smart Preschool will move into Puzzle Pieces' current location at 1512 Frederica St.
In late August, Puzzle Pieces founder and Executive Director Amanda Owen announced she was consolidating the nonprofit's operations under one roof at 2401 New Hartford Road by mid-November. At that time, Owen declined to disclose who would be buying Puzzle Pieces' Frederica Street building.
Speech therapists and business partners Jill Payne and Trina Pryor own Simply Therapy and Play Smart Preschool. Currently, both businesses are located at 3117 Alvey Park Drive W., which is now up for sale.
They opened Simply Therapy in 2010 and moved into their current building in 2013. They added Play Smart Preschool to the mix last year.
For up to two years, Payne and Pryor have talked about finding a new location because their 3,600-square-foot building was getting tight.
"Once we started the preschool, we really became overcrowded," Payne said.
The new Frederica Street location contains 12,000 square feet, including a gymnasium.
"It's going to be a big jump," Payne said.
Payne and Pryor expect to close on the new location later this month, but they will stay on Alvey Park Drive until renovations at the new facility are complete. They hope to move their business in early 2020.
"We are excited about the opportunities this presents us," Pryor said.
Currently, Play Smart Preschool has a long waiting list, she said. The preschool can accept up to 18 kids per day. When the business relocates, it will be able to accommodate 60 children per day.
"We have a heart for working parents and working moms," Pryor said. "We want to be able to provide enriching quality care for kids."
Simply Therapy offers speech and occupational therapy to children from birth to 21 years old, office and home health visits, dyslexia tutoring services and more. Play Smart Preschool offers half- and full-day care options to children ages 3 to 5.
"When we move, there will be early drop-off at 7 a.m.," Payne said of the preschool.
At this time, Play Smart Preschool opens at 8 a.m.
Also, once the preschool relocates, it will expand and take children as young as 2 years old.
Besides being able to accept more children, the preschool will expand its programming. Now, it offers the play-based Mother Goose curriculum. In the future, its programming will include Social Thinking, All About Reading and Doctor Yum's Baby Food Adventure.
Accepting more children and expanding from one to five classrooms requires more teachers. Payne said Play Smart Preschool is looking to hire three lead teachers and three assistants. Anyone interested in applying can go to playsmartpreschool.com or send an email to playsmartky@gmail.com.
