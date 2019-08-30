SIP, Owensboro's first wine bar, is moving from Kentucky 54 to the Enclave At Riverfront Living building at Frederica Street and Veterans Boulevard.
Karen Yen Hobelmann said she's hoping to be open by the first week of October.
She opened the business on Memorial Day weekend in 2017, in Avenue 54, a new shopping center at 3830 Kentucky 54.
"We started small out here because we weren't sure how it would do," she said earlier. "We didn't want to make the investment of going into downtown."
At first, Hobelmann had planned to make the downtown location a second store.
But she said Friday that the economics just didn't work.
"We'll be moving downtown," Hobelmann said.
The new location, which will have an entrance on the Frederica side of the four-story retail-condo building, will have twice as much useable space as the current location, she said.
Hobelmann said she'll be expanding her staff and her menu.
"We won't have a full kitchen," she said. "But we'll have new small bites."
SIP is more than a wine bar.
It's also a wine shop with more than 100 different wines in stock along with a variety of bourbons and craft beers.
The new location is across from Smothers Park and the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum.
It's also near two hotels and the Owensboro Convention Center.
And a third hotel is on the way.
"We expect a lot more foot traffic downtown," Hobelmann said. "There should be a lot more visitors from out of town."
The Enclave also has space for two restaurants.
But Ed Ray, chief operating officer for Gulfstream Commercial Services, said neither of those spaces has been leased yet.
Hobelmann and her husband, Dr. Chad Hobelmann, own the wine bar.
The idea for SIP came from the Hobelmanns' travels.
"My husband and I like to travel," she said. "We like to find a nice place to sit down and enjoy each other. A quiet place to have a glass of wine. That was missing in Owensboro."
That atmosphere is what Hobelmann is offering at SIP.
The Hobelmanns met at Johns Hopkins University and moved to Owensboro from Baltimore 17 years ago with plans to stay "five years at the most."
She was an epidemiologist in Baltimore.
In Owensboro, she taught middle school for a while and then opened SIP.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
