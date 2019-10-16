SIP opening downtown Wednesday

SIP, Owensboro's first wine bar, is opening its new downtown location at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, on the first floor of the Enclave At Riverfront Living building at Frederica Street and Veterans Boulevard.
Karen Yen Hobelmann and her husband, Dr. Chad Hobelmann, opened the business on Memorial Day weekend 2017 in Avenue 54, a shopping center at 3830 Kentucky 54.
"We started small out here because we weren't sure how it would do," she said earlier. "We didn't want to make the investment of going into downtown."
But with downtown's growing popularity, Hobelmann decided to move downtown this year.
The new location, which will have an entrance on the Frederica side of the four-story retail-condo building, has twice as much useable space as the old location, she said.
SIP will be expanding its kitchen and offering more food items in the coming months, Hobelmann said.
She's added four people to the staff.
And her inventory is also increasing.
Hobelmann said she stocks more than 100 wines, along with bourbon, beer and spirits.
Chad Hobelmann said they like what's happening downtown.
The new location is across the street from the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum and near two hotels, the Owensboro Convention Center and the RiverPark Center.
It's also across from Smothers Park and near the Home2 Suites, a 120-room hotel, and an apartment complex that's planned across the street from the convention center.
"The whole point is the walk-ins," Chad Hobelmann said. "We expect more walk-in traffic here."
The wine bar is in "The District," an area where people are allowed to carry open alcoholic beverages between businesses during special occasions like Friday After 5.
"We'll set up for that," he said.
Karen Hobelmann said she thinks most of her customers from Kentucky 54 will follow her downtown.
The Enclave also has space for two restaurants.
But so far, no announcements have been made about those spaces.
Karen Hobelmann said people can check social media to see when wine tastings are scheduled.
She said SIP will have live music on weekends.
Hours are 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 11:30 a.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
