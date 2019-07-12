Victoria Vazquez and Ashtyn Trainer, both 11, from Girls Inc., enjoy riding the Swinger on Thursday at the Daviess County Lions Club Fair. The fair opened up a free session of rides including a sacked lunch on Thursday morning for members of the Boys/Girls Club, Girls Inc, Wendell Foster and Puzzle Pieces.
