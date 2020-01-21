A country songwriter series is coming to Owensboro with six concerts throughout the year to be hosted at the Empress Theater, the first of which is on Feb. 13.
Six String Song Machine: Country Hit Makers Songwriter Series will be similar to a Nashville Bluebird Cafe experience, with audiences and performers on a personal level, said Travis Chaney, an Owensboro businessman organizing the concerts.
The shows will be hosted by songwriter Bridgette Tatum, who Chaney considers to be his songwriter mentor and coach.
The two met a few years ago after Chaney's wife purchased for him a session with a songwriter, who happened to be Tatum, writer of the Jason Aldean hit "She's Country."
"We have written songs, we've done some studio work together," Chaney said. "She has just been a great friend to power my passion around music."
So the two began talking about what it would be like to host a country songwriter series in the Owensboro area.
Each concert will feature a songwriter who has had a recent top country hit. The Feb. 13 show will have Dave Pahanish, a three-time No. 1 hit Billboard Country songwriter who wrote Toby Keith's "American Ride," Keith Urban's "Without You," and Jimmy Wayne's "Do You Believe Me Now?"
The second concert on April 9 will feature Wynn Varble, who wrote Darryl Worley's "Have You Forgotten," Brad Paisley's "Waitin' on A Woman," and Easton Corbin's "I'm A Little More Country Than That."
The other four concert dates are June 18, Aug. 13, Oct. 22, and Dec. 3, and the songwriters to be featured are to be determined.
Each performance will run from 7 to 9 p.m.
Tatum said in a release that the stories of how songs are written are rarely told. The songwriter performances at the Empress will offer those stories "and you're actually going to be able to feel those emotions because they are going to take you from the root of where that song first began," she said.
"The songwriter is the only one that can do that," she said.
Chaney said that when a song's story is known, "you develop an affection that you may not have had with the artist who sang it."
"I think that's a neat feeling that audiences should be able to expect," he said.
Chaney said the reason he opted to have the performances at the Empress Theatre is because his roots are with Theatre Workshop of Owensboro. He was the youth director with TWO in 1992, and has since held a place on their board and directed a few shows. His daughter also now enjoys performing in TWO productions, so it's a family affair, he said.
"Plus the venue...what great acoustics there, what a great setting as far as putting on something intimate that I think the audience will really appreciate," he said.
Todd Reynolds, TWO executive director, said he is excited about this event and it's going to be a fun project. The performances are not a fundraiser for TWO, but it is a joint venture between Chaney and the organization.
"We are renting the venue to him, and we are putting out some of the volunteers as far as the stage crew and so forth," Reynold said.
He said a lot of people don't know songwriters but they know their work, and this event will be a chance to hear some feedback from the writers on what inspires them.
"It will give some insider look on how that works," he said. "They will also be performing. This is a wonderful opportunity for folks to see something special."
Tickets to the Six String Song Machine are available at theatreworkshop.org or by calling their box office at 270-683-5553. They may be purchased for individual shows for $15 each.
For more information visit sixstringsongmachine.com.
