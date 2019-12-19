Six Daviess County Public Schools educators have joined the 46 others within the district to earn designation as National Board Certified Teachers by the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards.
According to its website, the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards is an independent and nonprofit organization "working to advance accomplished teaching for all students" by maintaining high and rigorous standards for what teachers should know and be able to do. It also provides a national voluntary system of certifying teachers who meet these standards and advocates related education reforms to integrate National Board Certification in American education while capitalizing on the expertise of National Board Certified Teachers.
The six teachers who have recently earned this designation are:
Brittney Brasher, a fourth-grade math and reading teacher at Sorgho Elementary School, has been teaching for 15 years. Her certification is in middle childhood generalist. She said the knowledge she learned through the process of certification directly impacted her classroom instruction, "which allowed me to focus on improving my instruction and meeting the needs of my students."
"I've grown exponentially as an educator during this adventure and will continue using the reflective practices I gained in this experience," Brasher said.
Sandra Carrico, a fourth-grade reading, science and social studies teacher at Sorgho Elementary School, has been teaching for 16 years. Her certification is in middle childhood generalist. She was excited that the certification was focused on her curriculum and instruction.
"I was intimidated at first, but the reflective and intentional teaching encouraged in our district and my school naturally lent itself to the NBCT work required," Carrico said.
Allie Head, who teaches 10th- through 12th-grade English and advanced placement language as well as AP literature at Daviess County High School, received her certification for adolescence and young adulthood English language arts. She's been teaching for seven years and said pursuing this certification "refined my instruction and challenged me to engage in reflective practices to better serve my students' ever-changing academic needs."
"I'm thankful to be a part of a district that encourages teachers to pursue such impactful professional learning," Head said.
Allie Lindow, a second-grade teacher at Country Heights Elementary School, has been teaching for nine years. She received her certification for early and middle childhood literacy and reading and language arts. She said the experience of certification has had a positive impact on her teaching practice, as well as her students.
"By continually striving for improvement through reflection, I hope to instill a love of learning in my students," Lindow said.
Davey Mills, a physical education teacher at Burns Elementary School, is currently in his 16th year as a teacher. His certification is in early and middle childhood physical education, and he is the first DCPS physical education teacher to achieve this certification.
"Going through this process helped me understand how to better manage and monitor student learning," Mills said.
Stephanie Rhye, a first- and second-grade teacher at Sorgho who has been teaching for 19 years received her certification in early and middle childhood literacy and reading and language arts. She said the whole process required her to "think intentionally" about student needs and how to structure instruction to cater to those needs.
"Because of my professional learning, I will be able to continue to positively impact student growth in my classroom beyond completing the NBCT process," Rhye said.
Jana Beth Francis, DCPS assistant superintendent for teaching and learning, said in a press release that teachers make the deliberate choice to complete these certifications.
"These teachers have made a commitment to their students to learn more about their practice through intensive reflection and student," Francis said. "Speaking from experience as an NBCT, the positive effects will last throughout their careers."
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.