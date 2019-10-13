Sixth GO FAME cohort hosting info sessions in coming months

The sixth cohort of the GO FAME program is currently recruiting for its next class, and interested students must attend at least one of the pre-orientation sessions that have been scheduled for the coming months.
GO FAME, which is the Greater Owensboro Chapter of KY FAME, Kentucky Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education, was organized locally in May 2015. The program allows participating students to earn an industry-recognized, multicraft technician degree over five semesters, or in about 18 months. Students must have a high school diploma or GED and be willing to participate in a 40 hour-per-week, apprentice-style education format.
Students attend college for two days a week while working three days a week at their sponsoring company. The companies currently involved with the GO FAME program are Sun Windows, TTMA, Omico Plastics, The Hines Group, Precision Roll Grinders Inc., WPT Nonwovens, Kimberly Clark, Castlen Steel, Ken-Tron, Domtar, Hunter Douglas, Diacel Safety Systems America, LLC, Dart Container Corporation, Big Rivers, Industrial Mold and Machine Co Inc. and Regional Water Resource Agency.
If enrolled in the program, students will learn electricity, robotics, mechanics, fabrication, fluid power and more.
Katie Vincent, one of the OCTC success coaches for the program, said the program accepted about 22 students last year. She said those numbers fluctuate from year-to-year depending on the needs of the company, but she hopes just as many students, if not more, will be accepted to the advanced manufacturing program.
She said anyone interested in working with their hands and who enjoys the work-and-learn model should come to the information session so they can see how to "incorporate what you're learning in the classroom and labs into real-work work settings."
The upcoming GO FAME sessions will take place at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 29; 9 a.m. Nov. 26; and 5:30 p.m. Dec. 9, all at OCTC's Downtown Campus, room 8, 1501 Frederica St.
Scott Williams, OCTC president, said students who come out of the GO FAME program continue to lead the state.
"Our business and industry partners are a model for the rest of the state," he said.
For more info please contact katie.vincent@kctcs.edu or call 270-686-4423.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315.
